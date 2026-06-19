CBI arrests suspended IAS officer in Rs 504 crore IDFC First Bank case

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested suspended Haryana cadre IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh in connection with an alleged Rs 79.46 crore banking fraud linked to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, as the accounts of the civic body were maintained at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh, officials said.

Singh, a 2012-batch IAS officer promoted from the Haryana Civil Services, is the first Haryana-cadre IAS officer to be arrested in the case. He was placed under suspension on April 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation also conducted searches at his residences in Chandigarh and Karnal and claimed to have recovered incriminating documents.

According to the agency, Rs 79.46 crore was siphoned off from the Municipal Corporation Panchkula account maintained at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh. The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into an alleged banking fraud involving officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, who are accused of colluding with government officials to siphon funds from accounts of Haryana government departments and civic bodies through forged and non-existent fixed deposits.