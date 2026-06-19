ED raids Bengaluru firms over Rs 2,500 crore crypto-linked cross-border transfers

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it conducted raids at six premises in Bengaluru in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised cross-border money transfers worth over Rs 2,500 crore routed through cryptocurrencies, and froze assets worth around Rs 6 crore.

The searches were carried out under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at premises linked to five companies — Transak Technology India Private Limited, Carretx Technologies Private Limited, Mokshagna Technologies Private Limited, Buyhatke Internet Pvt. Ltd. and Abhibha Technologies Private Limited — operating under brand names including Transak, Carret, Xpat (formerly Remit2any), Onramp.money and Onmeta.

According to the ED, the firms were providing on-ramp and off-ramp services that enabled users to convert Indian rupees into virtual digital assets such as stablecoins like USDT and vice versa, without authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The agency said none of the entities complied with RBI-mandated requirements such as purpose codes or Foreign Inward Remittance Certificates, despite advertising instant cross-border transfers using cryptocurrencies.