FM Sitharaman inaugurates Northeast’s largest organic spice processing plant in Meghalaya

GUWAHATi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated the Northeast’s largest organic spice processing plant in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district.

The facility, established by the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company, has an annual processing capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes of spices and is expected to directly benefit 5,500 organic farmers across the eastern part of Ri Bhoi.

The unit is equipped to process turmeric, black pepper and a variety of other spices.

The inauguration ceremony was attended, among others, by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

On the occasion, several Memorandums of Understanding were signed with different companies to strengthen market linkages and create sustained business opportunities for farmers and producer groups.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman lauded the initiative, and praised the efforts of the farmer producer organisation. She was confident that Ri Bhoi would soon move beyond its Aspirational District status and emerge as a model district for the rest of the country.

She also said that the achievements of Ri Bhoi district were of a remarkably high standard and had the potential to serve as a benchmark for other districts nationwide.

Sangma said Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric, ginger and black pepper had earned recognition across India and beyond for their exceptional quality.