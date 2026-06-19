FSSAI serves notices to Bikanervala, Param Dairy on hygiene-related complaints from consumers

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stepped up its regulatory action against as many as 16 food business operators (FBOs), including Param Dairy Limited, Bikanervala, and others, for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The notices have been issued over concerns related to misleading branding, unverified health and nutritional claims, improper labelling, and hygiene-related complaints from consumers.
This is the second time in a week that FSSAI has cracked the whip against misleading packaging claims.
The FBOs are directed to take corrective measures, the food regulator said.
FSSAI has issued a notice to Bikanervala on a complaint from a customer pertaining to “alleged hygiene concerns at food service area/kitchen premises.”
It mentioned that a complaint was received through social media against Bikanervala, alleging that a staff member was consuming food inside the service/kitchen area of the establishment during operational hours. It said that this raises concerns regarding hygiene and sanitary practices at the premises.
The food regulator asked Bikanervala to furnish relevant details of the investigation conducted into the complaint, SOPs in place regarding employee hygiene and conduct within food preparation, storage and service areas. They were also told to furnish details of corrective measures taken by the company after the complaint.
They also directed Bikanervala to furnish an Action Taken Report (ATR) indicating action taken against the concerned personnel if the allegations are found to be substantiated. The company was told to ensure compliance with the hygiene and sanitary requirements as per the food safety law.
FSSAI also issued notice to Param Dairy over a consumer complaint, alleging fungal contamination in ‘Dahi’ and ‘Rabri’ supplied through IRCTC catering services. Param Dairy was asked to furnish relevant details of the product supplied and the food business operator from whom the product was procured.
The dairy firm has been told to furnish details regarding inventory management practices adopted to ensure that expired food products are not offered for sale or delivered to consumers.
It has also been directed to submit an ATR indicating corrective actions taken following this complaint.
“Furnish details of action taken against the concerned responsible entity (seller/supplier) and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of such incidents.”
Notice was also issued to Marico Ltd for its product ‘Saffola Total Heart Pro-Multi Source Cooking Oil.’
“The use of the claim “Heart Pro” and heart device imagery appears to extend beyond the nutrient-specific claims provided under Schedule IIA and may create an impression among consumers that consumption of the product itself imparts heart-health benefits,” the FSSAI said.
The claims such as “Good Fats Balance” and “Losorb for less oil absorption” made on the front of the pack need to be scientifically substantiated, it said.
FSSAI has issued a notice to Ferrero India Pvt Ltd, whose product Kinder Joy’s front-of-pack claims ‘Rich in Milk Solids.’ The authority said this claim appears to be misleading.
Other FBOs, which were served notices for misleading claims, branding and labelling violations, include Medizen Labs, MasterChow Foods Pvt Ltd – Ramen Noodles, Orville – Mountain Bawarchi Buransh Squash, Nexa Industries Pvt Ltd/ Alkaline Nutrient Water, Raw Pressery Pvt Ltd – Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink, Nutraceutical – Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla, Korean Ginseng, Natural Paneer, Gaur Healthy Food- Silken Tofu, and Pluckk Mango Fruit Juice.