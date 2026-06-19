FSSAI serves notices to Bikanervala, Param Dairy on hygiene-related complaints from consumers

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stepped up its regulatory action against as many as 16 food business operators (FBOs), including Param Dairy Limited, Bikanervala, and others, for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The notices have been issued over concerns related to misleading branding, unverified health and nutritional claims, improper labelling, and hygiene-related complaints from consumers.

This is the second time in a week that FSSAI has cracked the whip against misleading packaging claims.

The FBOs are directed to take corrective measures, the food regulator said.

FSSAI has issued a notice to Bikanervala on a complaint from a customer pertaining to “alleged hygiene concerns at food service area/kitchen premises.”

It mentioned that a complaint was received through social media against Bikanervala, alleging that a staff member was consuming food inside the service/kitchen area of the establishment during operational hours. It said that this raises concerns regarding hygiene and sanitary practices at the premises.

The food regulator asked Bikanervala to furnish relevant details of the investigation conducted into the complaint, SOPs in place regarding employee hygiene and conduct within food preparation, storage and service areas. They were also told to furnish details of corrective measures taken by the company after the complaint.