Himachal Pradesh to grant allowance to super-speciality doctors, says CM Sukhu amid healthcare push

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a Health Department review meeting on Thursday evening, said the Himachal Pradesh government would provide Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to super-speciality doctors to further strengthen healthcare services in the state.

He said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare within the state and there was no shortage of funds for modernising the health sector. According to Sukhu, several initiatives undertaken over the past three and a half years to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services had begun yielding positive results.

The chief minister said the government had held multiple rounds of discussions with doctors regarding healthcare reforms. He added that he would personally visit various health institutions in the coming months and interact with doctors to formulate a roadmap for further improvements in the sector.

Sukhu said all medical colleges in the state were being strengthened through the recruitment of adequate staff and the provision of advanced medical equipment comparable to that available at AIIMS New Delhi. He said the state government was investing around Rs 3,000 crore in procuring modern medical machinery and equipment.

He further stated that healthcare facilities at zonal and regional hospitals in districts without medical colleges were being upgraded to provide better treatment to patients.

The chief minister said recruitment drives were underway to address shortages of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians in health institutions. He added that robotic surgery had been introduced in the state due to the government's efforts, enabling patients to access advanced treatment locally instead of travelling outside Himachal Pradesh at considerable expense.\