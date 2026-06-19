Kukis coming to Imphal to board flights, many groups met me to discuss peace: Manipur CM

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday said there were signs that normalcy had begun to emerge after more than three years of ethnic conflict in the state.
He cited that Kukis started travelling to Imphal to board flights, while many groups met him to discuss peace.
He did not take the names of the groups, but there are reports that a Kuki delegation, which had representatives from Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and Kuki Students’ Organisation, met him in Imphal two days ago. KIM expressed ignorance about the meeting.
Speaking at an event in the tribal-dominated Tengnoupal district, Singh appealed to people to safeguard the ongoing peace process for the benefit of future generations. He called for a united Manipur, drawing a comparison with the diverse yet peaceful Singapore.
The chief minister emphasised that a united Manipur is the only way forward for all communities living in the state. He said that Manipur’s identity and territorial integrity had been preserved through the ages by the collective sacrifices of all its 36 communities.
“Manipur can progress only through unity, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. Development is possible only when people rise above community divisions and work together with a shared identity,” Singh said.
Appealing for lasting peace, he said violence could never bring about a solution and urged all sections to iron out differences through dialogue. He cited that the state’s economy had been hit hard by the current crisis.
Meanwhile, Kukis organised a “statewide rally” on Friday seeking the Centre’s intervention in the Manipur situation. The participants demanded justice and security for the Kukis.
In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KIM alleged that Kukis continued to face “persecution, insecurity, targeted attacks, destruction of villages, and loss of innocent lives in Manipur.”
The organisation said the continued delay in addressing the issues deepened a sense of victimisation, insecurity, and abandonment among Kukis.