Ladakh imposes strict ban on single-use plastics, littering; violators face fines up to Rs 10,000

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday ordered a strict ban on identified single-use plastic items and littering across Ladakh, aiming to protect the Union Territory's fragile ecology and keep its landscapes clean and unspoilt.

Violations of the ban will attract steep penalties. Individuals, commercial establishments and institutions such as hotels and eateries found using, selling or stocking banned single-use plastic items will face an environmental penalty of Rs 10,000. Littering in public places will attract a fine of Rs 5,000.

To enforce the ban, authorities will conduct random checks for single-use plastics at Leh Airport and key entry points into Ladakh.

The approved framework prohibits the use, sale, storage, stocking, distribution, transportation and supply of identified single-use plastic items, including plastic cutlery, cups, plates, straws, trays, wrapping films, thermocol decorations, plastic flags, plastic stirrers and plastic banners below the prescribed thickness.

The administration said the move was aimed at strengthening environmental protection and preserving Ladakh's fragile Himalayan ecosystem, which faces growing challenges from plastic waste and littering, particularly around popular tourist destinations.

The Lieutenant Governor has also authorised designated officials to inspect premises, detect violations, issue challans and recover penalties for littering and plastic-related offences.

The enforcement framework permits inspections, surprise checks, videography, photography, CCTV footage and other legally admissible electronic evidence to initiate proceedings against violators.