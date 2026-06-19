Man brutally assaults estranged wife in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a woman in Pandopara village of Chhattisgarh’s Korea district, about 350 km north of Raipur, was brutally assaulted, humiliated, and had her hair forcefully chopped off by her estranged husband.

The perpetrator even recorded a video of the horrific ordeal. Following a formal complaint by the victim, the local police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The victim, Tara Bai (32), had married the accused Jitendra Ghasia over 15 years ago, and the couple has four children who currently reside with the husband.

However, facing severe financial distress after her husband abandoned her a year ago, she had been taking shelter at the residence of a mutual acquaintance from her community.

He allegedly lured her outside the house, launched obscene verbal abuse and even threatened to kill her. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence.

The victim stated that Jitendra repeatedly punched and kicked her before pulling out scissors and a blade to chop off her hair.

Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the local police registered a criminal case against her husband. "We are recording the statements of the eyewitnesses present at the spot and are currently analysing the available video footage of the incident. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused based on the findings," a police official stated.

The police have booked the accused husband under Section 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives of husband), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 296 (obscene acts/public nuisance), and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023