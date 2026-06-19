Manipur CM says talks underway with communities to restore peace in strife-torn state

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday said discussions have started with several communities for the restoration of peace in the state and that conflict can only be addressed through talks.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration of Mission Blind School at Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district, mainly inhabited by Kuki and Naga communities.

The chief minister said a united Manipur is the only way forward for all communities of the state. "Many groups of different communities visit me at my official residence to discuss how to bring peace. If Meitei, Kuki and Nagas continuously think about themselves only and continue to fight, the state will never develop," he said.

The chief minister had recently said that peace is unlikely in the state unless all people in possession of illegal weapons are disarmed.

"Since historical times, only when the 36 communities in the state united, was it able to defend itself against others, including against the Burmese. The present boundaries of the state were built and defended by all communities. We should love and honour these lands handed down by our ancestors," Singh said.

Myanmar, which was earlier known as Burma, shares its boundaries with Manipur.

"As there is no other way than to live together, we must think and work to live with cooperation and understand the plights of others. Today, many of our brothers visit Imphal to use flights from the airport to travel," he added.

Imphal Valley is home to the Meitei community, while the Kuki and Naga communities live in the hills. During the peak of the unrest, hill people used to avoid the Imphal airport and availed the facility in neighbouring Mizoram's Aizawl.