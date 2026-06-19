Mumbai Diary | Dissent grows against Maharashtra Congress president

Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, who was having a smooth sailing, has started facing opposition within the party. Aggrieved leaders within Congress have started airing their dissent in public. Some senior Congress leaders, who were instrumental in Sapkal’s appointment as state party chief, are now taking a different stand. In Solapur, Congress workers staged a protest demanding Sapkal’s removal from the post. Some leaders rushed to Delhi to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. However, Kharge is in no mood to replace Sapkal for now. The dissident leaders have started mobilisation on a larger scale.

A marriage plan puts poaching ops on hold

Marriages are considered a happy moment for the couples and families. The same has turned out to be true for NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, an MP. Supriya’s daughter Revti has got engaged with Nagpur-based Sarang Lakhani whose father was recently elected unopposed as a BJP MLC. Lakhani’s family has strong ties with the RSS and BJP. The marriage plan has given a short relief to the Pawar family. The reason: BJP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have decided to put poaching of NCP SP MPs on hold till Revati and Sarang are married. The poaching operation may be carried out after the marriage.