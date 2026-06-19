Namo Bharat extension to link Meerut and Rishikesh

DEHRADUN: Following an agreement between Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit System will be extended from Modipuram in Meerut to Lakshman Jhula near Rishikesh, bringing high-speed regional rail connectivity to Uttarakhand.

The 150-km extension will begin at Modipuram station, pass through Muzaffarnagar, enter Uttarakhand near Roorkee, and run via Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar before terminating at Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. Of the total length, 72 km will be in Uttar Pradesh and 78 km in Uttarakhand.

The project follows the inauguration of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor in February this year. Uttarakhand has appointed Additional Secretary Reena Joshi as the nodal officer for the project, while NCRTC has also named its nodal officer. The Uttar Pradesh government has extended its approval for the extension.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pursued the proposal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Their support cleared the final hurdle for the project.

“This extension of Namo Bharat service from Meerut to Rishikesh will give a new direction to Uttarakhand’s connectivity,” Dhami said. “Pilgrims, tourists and local residents will get fast, safe and modern transport. The state government is in continuous coordination with the Centre, UP government and NCRTC to push this ambitious project forward. Our effort is to create new opportunities for development and employment through better rail and transport infrastructure in Uttarakhand.”

The extension is expected to provide faster and more reliable travel for pilgrims, tourists and residents travelling between Delhi, Haridwar and Rishikesh. With the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) set to begin, the project has moved into the planning stage.