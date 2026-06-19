NCW directs states, UTs to tighten POSH Act enforcement; mandates audits, compliance monitoring

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards strengthening workplace safety and safeguarding the dignity of women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs), calling for the immediate and effective implementation of comprehensive measures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

The advisory seeks to ensure that every workplace - whether in the government, private, organised, or unorganised sector - strictly complies with the provisions of the POSH Act and fosters a safe, inclusive, and gender-sensitive working environment for women.

The advisory, sent to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all states and UTs, also seeks to ensure grassroots-level enforcement and accountability too.

The Commission has also called for robust safeguards to ensure that complainants, witnesses and committee members are protected from intimidation, discrimination, adverse transfers, professional prejudice or any form of retaliation.

Seeking "safer, inclusive and gender-sensitive workplaces,” the Commission, said organisations should adopt a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and strengthen workplace safety through better infrastructure, adequate lighting, safe access, surveillance in common areas and emergency support mechanisms.

Universities, colleges, schools, hostels, coaching centres, hospitals and medical establishments have been urged to strengthen POSH compliance mechanisms, considering the vulnerability of students, interns, trainees, research scholars and contractual personnel.

Speaking on the initiative, NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, said, "A woman should never have to choose between her dignity and her livelihood. Every workplace must be a space of safety, respect and equal opportunity. Effective implementation of the POSH Act is not merely a legal obligation but a collective responsibility towards ensuring women's empowerment and participation in nation-building."

In a major step towards institutional accountability, the Commission has advised all states and UTs to establish dedicated POSH monitoring cells or digital compliance dashboards to track implementation of the POSH Act.

States have also been urged to conduct periodic reviews at senior administrative levels, facilitate capacity building, issue necessary guidance to establishments and district authorities, and ensure adherence to statutory obligations and judicial directions.