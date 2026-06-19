NEET-UG re-exam: NMC asks medical colleges to not grant leave to students on June 20-21

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutes to not grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest on Sunday.
In a public notice, the Commission said in the past instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.
The Commission’s directive came following a letter by the Department of Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi to the Union Health Ministry on June 13.
In the communication, the Department of Higher Education requested that suitable instructions be issued to all medical colleges to ensure students do not engage in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.
The NMC said the cancellation of leave for medical students is to discourage any potential misuse.
“In view of this, and as a matter of general deterrence, all the medical colleges are hereby directed to remain vigilant and ensure that students are sensitized against any involvement in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.
The notice, dated June 18, said medical students should not be given leave, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification.
“This measure is intended as a preventive step to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination,” said the notice by NMC Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer.
The Commission had in April issued a similar notice for cancellation of leave for medical students when the NEET-UG exam was scheduled for May 3. However, the move was slammed by the resident doctor’s association.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) demanded immediate withdrawal of the order. They also demanded an apology from the NMC. NEET-UG exam is being conducted on June 21, after authorities cancelled the original exam, amidst allegation of paper leak.