NEET-UG re-exam: NMC asks medical colleges to not grant leave to students on June 20-21

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutes to not grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest on Sunday.

In a public notice, the Commission said in the past instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

The Commission’s directive came following a letter by the Department of Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi to the Union Health Ministry on June 13.

In the communication, the Department of Higher Education requested that suitable instructions be issued to all medical colleges to ensure students do not engage in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.

The NMC said the cancellation of leave for medical students is to discourage any potential misuse.