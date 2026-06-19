NTA to hold nationwide drill on eve of NEET-UG retest, ropes in 2 lakh personnel for secure exam

NEW DELHI: To ensure the NEET-UG retest on Sunday (June 21) takes place smoothly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting a nationwide drill on Saturday (June 20), said the Education Ministry.

The NTA expressed confidence that it was fully geared up to conduct a transparent and secure re-exam through a multi-layered security and monitoring framework, mobilisation of over 2 lakh personnel and candidate-centric measures.

The agency has also started reaching out to the 22.79 lakh candidates slated to take up the exam through WhatsApp while strongly asserting that no leaks have taken place.

The agency issued a series of public notices and press statements on Friday. To hold the re-exam across 561 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, it has mobilised over 2 lakh personnel, it said in a release.

A total of 674 city co-ordinators, 6,699 observers for independent oversight, along with Centre superintendents and invigilators at every examination centre, are facilitating the process.

"Coordinated effort has been undertaken with district administrators, police forces and escort teams, particularly for the secure transportation of confidential materials," it said.

NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair exam.