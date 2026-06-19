Punjab Police secures deportation of two Malaysia-based KZF operatives accused in railway terror plot

CHADIGARH: In an intelligence-led operation carried out with the support of central agencies, the Punjab Police has secured the deportation from Malaysia of two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module accused of targeting critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in the state.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were apprehended by Punjab Police at Delhi's IGI Airport upon their arrival and were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation.
The two accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were key Malaysia-based operatives of a KZF-backed terror module involved in targeting railway infrastructure in Punjab, he said.
The development follows sustained efforts by Punjab Police after it busted the terror module allegedly behind the IED blast on the Sirhind railway track on January 23 and an attempted explosion on the same track near Shambhu in Patiala on April 27 this year. Four allegedly radicalised individuals were arrested in connection with the case.
During the investigation, police recovered a cache of weapons and explosives, including a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, a metallic IED weighing 2.296 kg along with detonators and a battery, two packets of RDX weighing 1.456 kg, two hand grenades, and six high-end pistols with magazines and ammunition.
Yadav said subsequent investigations into the module's forward and backward linkages revealed the involvement of KZF handlers and financial facilitators operating from Malaysia.
According to the police chief, the deported accused played a key role in channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to KZF operatives in Punjab and facilitated plans to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at disturbing peace and public order in the state.
He said both accused were produced before a court in Patiala on Thursday and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.
Investigations are underway to uncover the wider network and identify all those involved in the conspiracy.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing has established an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), headed by Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Ashish Choudhary, to track criminals operating from abroad and expedite their extradition to face legal proceedings in Punjab.