Punjab Police secures deportation of two Malaysia-based KZF operatives accused in railway terror plot

CHADIGARH: In an intelligence-led operation carried out with the support of central agencies, the Punjab Police has secured the deportation from Malaysia of two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module accused of targeting critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in the state.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were apprehended by Punjab Police at Delhi's IGI Airport upon their arrival and were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation.

The two accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were key Malaysia-based operatives of a KZF-backed terror module involved in targeting railway infrastructure in Punjab, he said.

The development follows sustained efforts by Punjab Police after it busted the terror module allegedly behind the IED blast on the Sirhind railway track on January 23 and an attempted explosion on the same track near Shambhu in Patiala on April 27 this year. Four allegedly radicalised individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

During the investigation, police recovered a cache of weapons and explosives, including a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, a metallic IED weighing 2.296 kg along with detonators and a battery, two packets of RDX weighing 1.456 kg, two hand grenades, and six high-end pistols with magazines and ammunition.