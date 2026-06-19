Railways plans paperless app system, enhanced powers for station masters amid operational overhaul

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is considering introducing mobile app-based paperless working systems for station masters and is developing an integrated Station Management System (SMS) to improve coordination among departments and enable faster resolution of passenger-related issues at stations.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reviewed the progress of these initiatives with senior railway officials and discussed emerging challenges faced by station masters.

Recognising the crucial role played by station masters in ensuring safe train operations, coordinating with multiple departments, managing passenger amenities and maintaining the smooth functioning of stations, the Railways also discussed proposals to enhance their administrative and operational powers.

The proposals include improving career progression opportunities and providing greater access to higher levels of management.

These measures are aimed at enabling station masters to take quicker decisions, improve passenger service delivery and effectively oversee station infrastructure, staff offices, railway colonies and other associated facilities.

A senior railway official said discussions were held on introducing mobile app-based paperless working systems to improve efficiency.

“The meeting also reviewed the development of an integrated Station Management System that would enable better coordination among various railway departments and facilitate faster resolution of passenger-related issues at stations,” the official said.

The Railways also reviewed growing operational requirements and the need for additional station masters in multi-track and high-density sections, where traffic levels and operational complexity have increased significantly.

The requirement for expeditious filling of vacancies in the station master cadre was also discussed, with an emphasis on treating these vacancies as a priority.

The Railway Minister stressed the importance of modern skill development and capacity building. Officials discussed upgrading training methodologies through virtual reality, simulators and other advanced technologies to better prepare station masters for handling increasingly complex railway operations and emergency situations.