Rs 15K agent fees to enter India: Probe reveals, after Gurugram police detain 13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

CHANDIGARH: Undocumented and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Gurugram have reportedly told Haryana Police that they paid around Rs 15,000 per person to agents to facilitate illegal entry from Bangladesh into India, with construction sites, illegal settlements along expressways and labour colonies identified as preferred hideouts in the city.

According to police sources, around 13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working as daily wage labourers without valid travel or residency documents were recently detained during a special verification drive in Gurugram. They are currently lodged in a detention centre, and deportation proceedings have been initiated.

During interrogation, the detainees reportedly said that more than 100 other illegal immigrants may be residing across Gurugram, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), suggesting the presence of a larger network operating in the region.

Following these inputs, Crime Branch teams have launched a large-scale screening and verification drive at multiple suspected locations identified during the investigation.

Officials said the detainees revealed that agents charge about Rs 15,000 per person to facilitate illegal crossings, after which local handlers allegedly arrange documents, accommodation and jobs for the migrants.

Police sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said more than 100 “hotspots” have been identified across Gurugram, including unauthorised settlements, vacant plots on city outskirts, large construction sites, labour colonies and areas along major expressways where such immigrants are suspected to be staying.

Given Gurugram’s expanding construction and infrastructure sector, which employs large numbers of migrant workers, officials said these sites remain particularly vulnerable to infiltration.

Investigators are also examining digital evidence, including mobile phones recovered from the detainees. Cyber experts are analysing call detail records (CDRs), social media activity and GPS location data to trace associates and movements over recent months.