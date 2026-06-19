RS polls setback triggers blame game among ruling alliance in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The debacle faced by the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll despite the ruling alliance’s numerical strength in the Assembly has triggered a blame game among the Congress, RJD and CPI (ML) leaders.

The Rajya Sabha poll result has exposed underlying fissures within the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand.

Differences between the JMM and Congress over candidate selection and political accommodation had already become evident ahead of the polls, and the unexpected result has further strained relations and intensified mistrust among the coalition partners.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K. Raju alleged that JMM gave full support to the Congress candidate, yet RJD and CPI(ML) betrayed the alliance.

“We received all 16 votes of the Congress and four surplus votes from the JMM, taking our tally to 20. However, this result is a consequence of the betrayal by the RJD and CPI (ML),” said K. Raju.

Reacting against Raju’s statement, RJD strongly condemned the Congress in charge's statement, calling it a symbol of “vile mentality.”

RJD MLA and Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav said that the RJD is not treacherous like the Congress and maintains a distinct identity.

“I am well aware of whose behest K Raju is making these allegations against RJD MLAs. He is also fully aware of which Congress MLAs joined the party after knocking on the doors of various other political groups,” said Yadav.