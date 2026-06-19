Sand mining: Four of family held for killing of BJP leader

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police has made four arrests in the sensational case of violence that took place between two rival factions involved in sand mining in the Korea district that left three people dead. The government has formed a special investigation team to probe the murder and arson case.

Additional SP Suresha Choube said, “The police have arrested four primary accused, all of them belonging to the same household. They include Manoj Tripathi, Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi and Satyaprakash Tripathi. Further raids are underway to capture the remaining five accused.”

The inter-gang violence took place on Tuesday night and involved long-standing rivalry between two groups about claiming dominance over illegal sand mining and supply chain in the black market. A 30-member mob had allegedly used a heavy dumper to hit an SUV before setting it ablaze with petrol.

A local BJP leader Bharat Singh alias Lalla Singh, 60, was one of the three dead. Singh was a former janpad panchayat president and was traveling with his brother Nagendra Singh, who also died in the violence, and their associates a Toyota Fortuner and a Skoda sedan.

According to investigators, a nephew of the Singh brothers had won a legitimate government contract for the Navgai sand ghat. As per the rules, sand extraction was strictly restricted to this designated zone. However, the rival Tripathi family had allegedly been bypassing legal channels entirely, operating illegal mining from unassigned zones nearby.