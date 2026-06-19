Sikkim’s women-led skincare brand ‘Agapi’ ventures into Bhutan

GUWAHATI: Sikkim’s women-led skincare brand Agapi marked its entry into Bhutan through a strategic partnership with Bhutanese actor, entrepreneur and cultural ambassador Kelly Dorji.

The brand was launched in the country on June 14.

Queen Mother Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, business leaders and diplomats were among the dignitaries who were present. The occasion celebrated not only the introduction of a brand to Bhutan but also the growing spirit of collaboration between the two neighbouring Himalayan regions.

Founded by Rinzing Bhutia, Agapi has built a reputation for creating handcrafted, natural skincare products inspired by Sikkim’s rich biodiversity.

The brand is committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and women’s empowerment, working closely with local communities and creating products that combine traditional knowledge with modern skincare science.

“This expansion is deeply meaningful to us. Bhutan and Sikkim share deep cultural, environmental and spiritual connections, and we are honoured to introduce Agapi to Bhutan through this partnership,” said Rinzing, founder of Agapi.

She added that the partnership with Kelly Dorji reflects a shared vision of promoting authentic Himalayan products and supporting responsible entrepreneurship.

Known for his advocacy of sustainable initiatives and cultural preservation, Dorji will play a key role in strengthening Agapi’s presence in Bhutan and connecting the brand with consumers seeking natural and conscious skincare solutions.

During the launch event, guests were introduced to the brand’s philosophy of conscious beauty and social impact.

Over the years, Agapi has emerged as one of Sikkim’s leading homegrown brands, receiving recognition for its contributions to sustainable enterprise development, women’s livelihood generation and the promotion of natural products from the region.

“The Bhutan launch marks a significant milestone in Agapi’s growth journey and underscores the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint across the Himalayan region while remaining rooted in its core values of authenticity, sustainability and community empowerment,” Rinzing said.

Founded in 2019, Agapi creates handcrafted products using locally sourced natural ingredients while promoting sustainable business practices and empowering women through employment, training and entrepreneurship opportunities.