Akal Takht releases Mann video, SGPC seeks Punjab CM's resignation over controversial clip

CHANDIGARH: Amid the political row over a controversial video allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Akal Takht on Saturday released a recording of a conversation purportedly held on January 15 between officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, Mann and the chief minister's personal assistant Rajbir Singh Ghuman. The video appears to show all parties agreeing to a forensic examination to determine whether the controversial clip was genuine or doctored.
The development comes five days after the Akal Takht claimed that the objectionable video was not doctored and declared Mann "Guru Dokhi" (anti-Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (opposed to the Khalsa Panth).
In the newly released recording, Gargaj is heard telling Mann that he could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip and that a formal inquiry was necessary.
"I do not know if this video is true or false. This is a subject for investigation," Gargaj is heard saying.
Mann agrees that an investigation should be conducted and repeatedly describes the footage as fake.
"I also want this investigation," Mann says in the recording. "That is absolutely fake."
During the conversation, Mann allegedly suggests that the clip was being circulated by a person named Jagman, whom he describes as a habitual drug user with a history of blackmail and erratic behaviour.
When asked whether the video had already undergone forensic testing, Mann refers to a court order which, according to him, had found the video to be false. Gargaj, however, responds that he had reviewed the court order and found no direction for a forensic examination.
Following the exchange, Mann reiterates his willingness to undergo forensic testing if the Akal Takht considers it necessary.
Gargaj is then heard saying that the Akal Takht would independently verify the video's authenticity.
"Akal Takht will have this video examined. If it is false, then it is okay. But if it is true, then it won't be just about me alone, it would be about the Panth," he says.
Mann responds by pointing to the growing use of artificial intelligence and manipulated content on social media.
"These days, AI — you yourself know social media's ways. Someone might have used a photo in this video, even of Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia," he says.
Gargaj then asks the chief minister to suggest two forensic laboratories for examination of the video.
The release of the recording has triggered fresh controversy because, while declaring Mann "Guru Dokhi", Gargaj had earlier claimed that the government had never provided the names of any laboratories for forensic testing.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he has no moral right to continue in office after the Akal Takht's directive in the matter.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC executive committee chaired by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
The SGPC also released the video recording of Mann's January 15 appearance before the Akal Takht in connection with the controversial social media clip.
Dhami said the Akal Takht had already ordered a social boycott of Mann and appealed to the Sikh community to abide by the directive in accordance with Sikh religious traditions and maryada.
He said the SGPC would convene a general house meeting on June 27 to deliberate further on the issue and would subsequently take the matter to the public.
"Our members will hold meetings in every constituency in this regard," Dhami said.
Sharing the video, Dhami asserted that Mann had consistently claimed the clip was AI-generated, but said forensic reports from two reputed laboratories found no evidence of tampering or artificial intelligence-based manipulation.
"The chief minister repeatedly said the video was AI-generated, but the forensic examination did not find any evidence of tampering or the use of AI technology. Consequently, the Akal Takht proceeded in accordance with Sikh religious norms and traditions," he said.
Dhami further alleged that the Akal Takht had sought details of the two forensic laboratories from the chief minister and his office but received no response.
Soon after the video was released, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the footage vindicated Mann's stand that the video was fake and should be subjected to forensic examination.
"The chief minister has been saying since day one that the video is fake. Your own recording has now proved that. Mann never denied an investigation; rather, he repeatedly said that the video should be examined," Pannu said.
The AAP also organised district-level protests across Punjab on Saturday, alleging that the viral video was deliberately circulated to tarnish Mann's image and defame him.
Party leaders accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of being behind the campaign and held demonstrations across the state against what they described as a politically motivated attempt to target the chief minister.