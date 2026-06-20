Akal Takht releases Mann video, SGPC seeks Punjab CM's resignation over controversial clip

CHANDIGARH: Amid the political row over a controversial video allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Akal Takht on Saturday released a recording of a conversation purportedly held on January 15 between officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, Mann and the chief minister's personal assistant Rajbir Singh Ghuman. The video appears to show all parties agreeing to a forensic examination to determine whether the controversial clip was genuine or doctored.

The development comes five days after the Akal Takht claimed that the objectionable video was not doctored and declared Mann "Guru Dokhi" (anti-Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (opposed to the Khalsa Panth).

In the newly released recording, Gargaj is heard telling Mann that he could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip and that a formal inquiry was necessary.

"I do not know if this video is true or false. This is a subject for investigation," Gargaj is heard saying.

Mann agrees that an investigation should be conducted and repeatedly describes the footage as fake.

"I also want this investigation," Mann says in the recording. "That is absolutely fake."

During the conversation, Mann allegedly suggests that the clip was being circulated by a person named Jagman, whom he describes as a habitual drug user with a history of blackmail and erratic behaviour.

When asked whether the video had already undergone forensic testing, Mann refers to a court order which, according to him, had found the video to be false. Gargaj, however, responds that he had reviewed the court order and found no direction for a forensic examination.

Following the exchange, Mann reiterates his willingness to undergo forensic testing if the Akal Takht considers it necessary.

Gargaj is then heard saying that the Akal Takht would independently verify the video's authenticity.