Amit Shah asks for extensive use of tech for quick justice delivery to people

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for the extensive use of technology across the criminal justice chain—from investigation and prosecution to conviction —to ensure speedy and effective delivery of justice for citizens.

Addressing the inauguration of the All India Fingerprint Conference- 2026, organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Shah stressed the need to maximise the use of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and strengthen its database through the systematic collection of fingerprints from crime scenes.

Highlighting the system’s effectiveness, Shah said NAFIS has helped investigators crack several complex cases but remains significantly underutilised. “NAFIS is being used only about 10 per cent of its potential,” he said, adding that its role should extend beyond merely identifying criminals.

“NAFIS can succeed only when its database is enriched with fingerprints collected from every crime scene. It is a two-way system. While it is extremely useful in identifying offenders, crimes can be conclusively proven only when adequate data is generated and integrated into the system,” he said.

The Home Minister also underscored the importance of strengthening forensic databases and ensuring regular, high-quality inputs from crime scenes to improve investigative outcomes. He said scientific evidence has become central to India’s evolving criminal justice framework and urged states to focus on the quality, integrity and security of forensic data.

“In the fight against crime, scientific evidence plays a crucial role,” Shah said, noting that robust data systems can significantly enhance the efficiency and credibility of investigations.

Shah also highlighted the role of the NCRB in facilitating the implementation of the country’s three new criminal laws. He said the bureau had provided critical support to police stations nationwide during the transition process.