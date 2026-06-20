'Capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say': Congress slams Tharoor for showing 'admiration' for PM

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at party MP Shashi Tharoor over his "admiration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remarking that his admiration appeared so deep that he seemed to be hearing statements the PM had never actually made.

Tharoor, the party's Thiruvananthapuram MP, however, said he found it extraordinary that a statement about protecting Indian civilian sailors was given a partisan twist.

The row was sparked by Tharoor's reported remarks that "PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the president."

He reportedly said, "It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message PM Modi conveyed."

Asked about the comments, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said at a press conference that he had not seen Tharoor's statement but he had also not seen in the India-US joint statement a mention of the killing of three Indian sailors by the United States in the Gulf of Oman, challenging of Trump's repeated claim on halting Operation Sindoor, and the attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena.

Tharoor on X responded, "Frankly, I find it extraordinary that a statement about protecting Indian civilian sailors is being twisted into a partisan political controversy. Three Indians lost their lives. My remarks were about the safety of our citizens and the principle that civilian seafarers should never be targets of military action."

If some people are more interested in scoring political points than addressing that concern, that says more about them than it does about me, he said.

Concern for Indian lives should unite us, not divide us, the former Union minister asserted.