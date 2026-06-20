Chhattisgarh launches ‘Sugghar Chhattisgarh’ drive to ensure doorstep delivery of welfare schemes

RAIPUR: In a push towards effective doorstep governance, the Chhattisgarh government announced the launch of ‘Sugghar Chhattisgarh’—a massive, tech-monitored campaign spanning 23 districts. The statewide initiative is designed to ensure that every eligible family directly receives the benefits of 31 flagship welfare schemes without bureaucratic delays.

Highlighting the philosophy of the drive, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the foundation of a developed Chhattisgarh relies heavily on timely, effective, and dignified delivery of government assistance. “Our objective is not merely to implement welfare programmes but to ensure that their benefits bring visible improvements in people’s lives,” CM Sai said.

He emphasised that the state aims to build a proactive governance system where citizens do not have to navigate complex government corridors.

The ‘Sugghar Chhattisgarh’ framework models the successful ‘Niyad Nella Nar’ initiative, which was originally launched in 2024 to expand service delivery across the sensitive areas of the Bastar division.

Following an intermediate expansion to 10 districts under version 2.0, the government is now rolling out this aggressive saturation model across the remaining 23 districts.

The multi-sectoral campaign targets critical areas including healthcare, housing, employment, food security, and social welfare. Frontline teams will focus on ensuring complete coverage for major schemes.

To eliminate delivery gaps, the campaign will rely heavily on advanced technology. The Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society is developing an integrated ‘Sugghar Chhattisgarh Dashboard’.

The government will execute the campaign in three phases: Phase One (survey & mapping), Phase Two (saturation camps) and Phase Three (review & evaluation). District Collectors will spearhead execution on the ground, while Divisional Commissioners will run routine check-ins. Overall progress will be monitored by a state committee chaired by the Chief Secretary.