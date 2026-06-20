Congress attacks Centre over inflation, says BJP ‘shopping from parties’ while people struggle

The Congress on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led government, alleging that rising inflation, unemployment and economic mismanagement have weakened household savings and increased pressure on ordinary citizens.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that people were struggling to afford basic necessities while the BJP was focused on strengthening its political position by bringing leaders from other parties.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation. Unaffordability, betrayal of aspirations, inequality, fall in global credibility, youth anger galore!”

“Households perish under the weight of Modi Govt's mismanagement of the economy!” he added.

Kharge listed several economic concerns, including inflation, food prices, medical costs, the rupee’s performance, foreign investment and unemployment.

“Retail inflation - 16-month high. Food inflation - 4.78%, tomatoes vanish from plates. Medical inflation above 15%. Rupee sinking to the pits. Foreign investors shunning us. No jobs for youth, unemployment zooms,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, the Congress chief added, “BJP busy shopping from other parties, but the AAM AADMI can't afford basic necessities!”

The remarks come amid continued political attacks between the Opposition and the government over economic issues and the cost of living and instances of switching allegiances.