Gurugram probe widens as detained Bangladeshi migrants reveal Rs 15,000 entry route

CHANDIGARH: Undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Gurugram have reportedly told Haryana Police that they paid around Rs 15,000 per person to agents who facilitated their illegal entry into India.

They also revealed that construction sites, labour colonies and illegal settlements along expressways are among their preferred hideouts in the city.

Police sources said 13 Bangladeshi nationals, working as daily wagers without valid travel or residency documents, were recently detained during a special verification drive in Gurugram. Their deportation process has been initiated and they are currently lodged in a detention centre. During questioning, the detainees claimed that more than 100 other illegal immigrants could be living across Gurugram, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), indicating the presence of a larger network.

Acting on these inputs, Crime Branch teams have launched a screening and verification drive at locations identified by the detainees. Investigators are also attempting to trace local handlers allegedly involved in arranging documents, accommodation and employment for the immigrants.

Thus now based on this information the state police and security agencies are trying to identify the local handlers who have allegedly arranged documents, accommodation and jobs for these illegal immigrants. Officials said more than 100 hotspots—including unauthorised settlements, vacant plots on the city’s outskirts and construction sites, have been identified as possible hideouts.