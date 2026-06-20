Hate speech normalised in BJP's 'Viksit Bharat': Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the silence of people in the face of hate speech in the country only emboldens those who seek to divide society. She was referring to alleged hate speech by Hindu Raksha Dal president Lalit Sharma, who reportedly targeted Muslim women and unborn children.

Activist Shabnam Hashmi, posting via The Observer Post, quoted Hindu Raksha Dal president Lalit Sharma as demanding the killing of four Muslims for every Hindu killed, and saying they would “try to pull out and kill even the child in the womb.” She also said that in Dehradun’s Bairagiwala area, Sharma made these remarks following the June 13 death of Vinod Kashyap, a Hindu nationalist leader, in a clash over irrigation water. According to her post, VHP-Bajrang Dal leader Aman Swedia also called for “blood for blood” and accused the entire Muslim community.