‘If not India, then who?’ Palestine Embassy seeks Aarogya Maitri aid for Gaza health crisis

The embassy further warned that deteriorating sanitation conditions have contributed to the spread of diseases, particularly affecting vulnerable groups including children and people with weakened immune systems.

It said the presence of bodies trapped under rubble, shortage of clean water, waste accumulation and the collapse of sanitation systems have worsened living conditions in Gaza.

Citing WHO, UN, UNRWA and other humanitarian organisations, the embassy said it is estimated that 12,000 bodies remain trapped under rubble.

"These conditions have also led to the increased presence of rats, snakes, and mosquitoes and triggered the rapid spread of severe skin diseases and dangerous infestations, including lice, fleas, bedbugs, and rodent-related infections, creating an environment highly vulnerable to epidemics and infectious diseases," the statement said.

The embassy said nearly all children in Gaza require mental health and psychosocial support, while thousands are suffering from acute malnutrition.

"International reports further indicate that nearly all children in Gaza now require mental health and psychosocial support," it said.

The statement also highlighted a healthcare crisis in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, alleging that financial restrictions, including the withholding of tax revenues, have severely affected the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s ability to provide services.

"At the same time, the Occupied West Bank is facing an escalating healthcare crisis as a result of severe Israeli financial strangulation measures, including the continued withholding of Palestinian tax revenues. These policies have caused an unprecedented shortage in public funding, particularly affecting the Palestinian healthcare sector, upon which the vast majority of Palestinians depend as beneficiaries of public medical services," the embassy said.

It added that the Palestinian government has provided tens of thousands of free health insurance policies to families who lost their sources of income during the conflict, putting further pressure on already strained public hospitals.

According to the embassy, government hospitals in the West Bank performed around 65,000 surgeries the previous year, but only around 19,500 surgeries have been conducted this year. More than 11,000 scheduled surgeries have reportedly been postponed since the beginning of 2026 due to shortages of medicines, supplies and operational capacity.

"The Palestinian Ministry of Health currently seeks to provide approximately 520 essential medicines; however, nearly 180 of these medicines are now completely unavailable. Furthermore, out of 97 medicines specialized for cancer and tumor treatment, 50 are currently at zero stock levels, placing nearly 4,000 cancer patients at immediate risk," the statement said.