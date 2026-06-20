India exports Uttarakhand lychee to Italy to mark entry into European market

Dehradun: India has exported its first consignment of 1,000 kg of seedless lychee from Uttarakhand's Doon Valley to Italy, marking the Himalayan state's entry into the European market and opening a new chapter for one of its most celebrated horticultural products.

The shipment, dispatched on June 18, was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in coordination with the Uttarakhand Horticulture Department, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

Dehradun lychee is renowned across India for its distinctive sweetness and aroma, but exporting the fruit has long proved difficult because of its highly perishable nature. Traditionally, lychees begin to deteriorate within 72 hours of harvest, making long-distance transportation a significant challenge.

Advances in packaging technology and the establishment of an uninterrupted cold-chain network have now made overseas shipments possible. The fruit is maintained at a temperature of around 5°C throughout transit, helping preserve its quality during the journey to European markets.

Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said the state had strengthened its post-harvest infrastructure to support the export initiative.

“With the support of APEDA, preparations have been made to ensure lychees can be safely exported this season,” Joshi said. He expressed confidence that if the consignment meets quality standards in Italy, it could pave the way for wider exports across Europe and other international markets.