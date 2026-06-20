Indian man jailed for over 5 years in UK-France people smuggling case

An Indian man who earned around £185,000 smuggling people from the UK to France in the back of lorries was on Thursday jailed for more than five years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Jaskirat Singh, 25, was charged by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of arranging clandestine travel for non-British nationals between December 2024 and March 2026.

Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration.

The plot was exposed when 11 Indian nationals were found hiding in the trailer of a lorry stopped at Dover in December 2024. The information they provided, along with four other Indians found in a separate lorry travelling to France in January 2025, led authorities to Singh and his address in Wolverhampton.

The Immigration Enforcement-led investigation found a wealth of incriminating evidence when they examined Singh’s mobile devices. This included voice notes, images, messages and videos. Some of the images were saved from TikTok advertising crossings to France.

The prosecution said this was evidence that Singh was interested and involved in smuggling people across the English Channel. He was arrested and interviewed by Immigration Enforcement officers and subsequently charged by lawyers in the CPS.

According to the CPS website, amongst the evidence was a video likely filmed by Singh of a large number of £20 notes spread out on a bed and another filmed by someone else showing migrants getting off a lorry in an unknown location with the person filming saying, “UK to France”, suggesting that it was a successful smuggling incident.