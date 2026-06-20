J&K doctor under scanner after audit finds heart procedures performed on patients with normal cardiac function

The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education (HME) Department has initiated major departmental proceedings against a cardiologist posted at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag over serious allegations, including claims that patients with normal cardiac conditions were subjected to unnecessary heart surgeries.

The departmental action against Dr Syed Maqbool, a cardiologist at GMC Anantnag, follows an inquiry that allegedly uncovered serious procedural irregularities involving cardiac interventions, public healthcare funds and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY-SEHAT scheme, a report said.

The incident revolves around an alleged pacemaker implantation scam involving 103 cardiac patients, with experts finding out that 27 out of 55 patients who underwent the procedure had normal heart function and "there was absolutely no medical reason to perform such procedures".

The charges against the doctor include falsification of records, system-wide fraud, exploiting patients, and colluding with private vendors, unauthorised medical interventions and conduct highly unbecoming of a public servant.

An independent expert evaluation showed that, of 55 suspected LBBAP cases, 27 patients (49 per cent) had completely normal left ventricular function and a wide QRS morphology.

The findings emerged during an expert audit conducted after the State Health Agency noticed an unusual spike in LBBAP-related claims from the institution in December 2025.

The inquiry, among other things, has uncovered allegations of direct financial exploitation of PMJAY-SEHAT beneficiaries.

The department, according to a report in the Kashmir Life, has directed the doctor to submit a written defence within seven days, warning that ex parte proceedings may be initiated in the event of non-compliance.

(With inputs from PTI)