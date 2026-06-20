Modi government approves 7 new bullet train routes beyond Mumbai-Ahmedabad line

India’s high-speed rail ambitions extend well beyond its first bullet train project currently under construction. While progress on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor has been gradual, the government has already identified seven additional high-speed rail routes as part of its long-term vision. These proposed corridors aim to connect major cities, including Delhi, Varanasi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, paving the way for a broader national bullet train network.

The new routes proposed by the government are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri. These routes aim to connect some of India’s biggest economic, industrial, technology and tourism hubs.