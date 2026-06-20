Srinagar Diary: J&K faces growing water security concerns as rainfall deficit reaches 42% this year

Rainfall deficit triggers water security concerns

Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded a 42% rainfall deficit this year, underscoring the impact of climate change on the Himalayan region. According to data compiled by independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, J&K received below-normal precipitation during May, recording 49.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 77.5 mm—a deficit of 36%. The shortfall has pushed the cumulative precipitation deficit for the January-May period to 42%. Experts say precipitation deficit is becoming increasingly significant during summer. Continued warming and low snowfall could gradually diminish glacier mass and threaten long-term water security.

Mountain rescue teams for Amarnath yatra

At least 45 mountain rescue teams (MRTs) of police and paramilitary forces will be deployed on the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal high-altitude terrain for Amarnath yatra to strengthen pilgrim safety. The 57-day yatra will start on July 3. MRTs will be equipped with basic rescue and medical aid kit like oxygen cylinders, stretchers, ropes, medicines for high-altitude sickness and water. MHA has approved deployment of 670 companies of paramilitary forces. In view of security concerns, all yatra routes have been declared no-flying zones. Police have launched QR-based ‘Pehchan app’ for registration and regulation of service providers.