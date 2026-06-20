They used to rip us off: Trump says India-US ties changed, praises Modi’s leadership

US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great leader” and a “very tough guy”, while also making remarks on India-US trade ties, saying the two countries now engage in “fair business”.

In an interview with Axios, Trump named Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi among the leaders he admires most for their “power and leverage” and their ability to deliver results.

“I think Modi is very good. Yeah. They've had some very good numbers announced. He stays out of wars, which is smart. He's 1.5 billion people. He's actually the biggest. India's actually the biggest. And Modi's a great leader,” Trump said.

Speaking about India-US economic ties, Trump said Washington now had a more balanced relationship with New Delhi.

“And we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business. They used to really rip us off. I don't blame them for that. You know, we had stupid politicians that allowed that to happen. But now we do a lot of business,” he said.

“They're not that happy about it because they used to do a lot better. So Modi's great,” Trump added.