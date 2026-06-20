Tight security, Section 163 imposed as 21,000+ students appear for NEET re-exam across Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: All arrangements are in place for the nationwide NEET-UG re-examination scheduled Sunday, with Uttarakhand gearing up to host over 21,000 candidates across 53 centres in 10 districts. The re-test, ordered after irregularities were detected in the original exam, will be conducted under strict surveillance.

District administrations have enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita within a 200-metre radius of every centre to ensure a peaceful and fair test environment.

Dehradun district administration has barred loudspeakers, public gatherings, processions and sloganeering near exam venues. Use of sound-amplifying devices and any noise-generating equipment within 200 metres of centres is completely prohibited.

Authorities have also banned candidates and visitors from carrying weapons, sticks, or even hockey sticks. Violators face action under Section 223 of BNSS.