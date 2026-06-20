Tight security, Section 163 imposed as 21,000+ students appear for NEET re-exam across Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: All arrangements are in place for the nationwide NEET-UG re-examination scheduled Sunday, with Uttarakhand gearing up to host over 21,000 candidates across 53 centres in 10 districts. The re-test, ordered after irregularities were detected in the original exam, will be conducted under strict surveillance.
District administrations have enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita within a 200-metre radius of every centre to ensure a peaceful and fair test environment.
Dehradun district administration has barred loudspeakers, public gatherings, processions and sloganeering near exam venues. Use of sound-amplifying devices and any noise-generating equipment within 200 metres of centres is completely prohibited.
Authorities have also banned candidates and visitors from carrying weapons, sticks, or even hockey sticks. Violators face action under Section 223 of BNSS.
Police have deployed Central Paramilitary Forces alongside state police for escorting the question papers. A sub-inspector-rank officer has been made in charge of each centre.
“We have made stringent security arrangements. CPMF will be deployed with the police for paper escort duty. Every centre has a sub-inspector in charge. Local police stations are conducting inspections, and our team is in constant touch with centre coordinators,” said Dehradun SP Pramod Kumar. In Haridwar, SSP Navneet Singh is overseeing security.
SP Crime Nisha Yadav has been appointed the nodal officer with adequate police force deployed. A briefing for exam-duty personnel was held at the police line under SP Crime’s supervision.
Haridwar has 12 centres in total—8 in rural areas and 4 in the city. The district has been divided into 5 zones and 12 sectors for better monitoring and quick response during the exam. With tight checks and administrative vigilance, officials say the re-exam will be conducted transparently, giving 21,000+ aspirants a fair shot at their medical dreams.