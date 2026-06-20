UNICEF Chief of Field Services praises innovations advancing child rights in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

RaAIPUR: Soledad Herrero, the Chief of Field Services for UNICEF India, expressed deep admiration for the innovative, government-led initiatives that are significantly improving life for tribal children and families.

Herrero, accompanied by Seema Kumar, Chief of UNICEF Chhattisgarh, visited Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts of Bastar division.

She witnessed how local solutions are successfully breaking down geographic and social barriers to health, nutrition, and mental well-being.

The journey began in the remote village of Akabeda in Narayanpur, where traditional healthcare delivery faces steep geographical hurdles. The UNICEF delegation observed an ecosystem of care designed to meet people exactly where they are.

From vibrant health camps integrated into local Haat Bazars (weekly markets) to specialised Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres tackling severe acute malnutrition, the district is proving that remoteness is no excuse for exclusion.

Two standout innovations caught the delegation's attention: the Motorbike Ambulance Service, which navigates treacherous terrains to transport patients, and the Sushasan Express, a mobile governance vehicle that brings essential public services directly to the doorstep.

Meeting Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain, Herrero praised her determination to pioneer these life-saving interventions for women and children.

In Kondagaon, the narrative shifted from systemic infrastructure to the profound impact of human empathy and youth leadership.

The UNICEF team met with members of the Yuvodaya volunteer network and participants of the ‘Aao Baat Karen’ (Let’s Talk) mental health initiative.

The delegation also held a strategic review meeting with Kondagaon Collector Nupur Rashi Panna to discuss blueprinting the successful grassroots models.

“Chhattisgarh’s innovative, community‑led initiatives in remote districts such as Narayanpur and Kondagaon demonstrate how strong partnerships and locally driven solutions can create lasting change for children, especially when anchored in pro‑development policies," Herrero stated.

"In regions like Bastar, where the challenges are greatest, the opportunity for transformation is also the highest,” she added.

The visit concluded with a reinforced pact between UNICEF and the Government of Chhattisgarh by focusing on child-centred development, grassroots engagement, and administrative willpower.