World talking about youth power: PM

NEW DELHI: “The world is discussing India’s ‘Yuva Shakti’ (youth power) and has started recognising the potential of India’s youth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday upon his return from overseas visits while addressing an event in New Delhi.

In his address after disbursing incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore to 15 lakh first-time employees and their employers, the Prime Minister said, “When the world is recognising India’s youth potential, our effort is to ensure that every young person can transform their potential into opportunity. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been launched with this objective.”

He said the government remains committed to providing all necessary support to the youth so they can realise their aspirations and contribute towards achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Highlighting the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), Modi said the scheme has generated more than 70 lakh jobs so far.

He noted that when the government, youth and industry work together, employment generation increases manifold. “The government encourages institutions and employers that generate new jobs, and the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana serves as a bridge between youth and industry for first-time job seekers,” the PM said.

He added, “Through PM-VBRY, we are supporting employment generation, empowering youth and building a stronger workforce for the future.” He further said that the scheme aims to empower first-time employees and to create a strong link between young people and industry.