Chhattisgarh's Bastar updates land records for 8,200 bereaved families through doorstep inheritance drive

RAIPUR: Thousands of families across Bastar in south Chhattisgarh, who lost the head of their household, have received legal recognition of their inheritance rights through a proactive land record updation campaign launched by the district administration.

Over the past four years, the initiative has helped more than 8,200 families secure ownership rights without having to repeatedly visit government offices.

For years, the names of deceased breadwinners remained on official land records, leaving legal heirs unable to access bank loans, government welfare benefits and educational schemes due to the absence of updated ownership documents.

To address the issue, the Bastar district administration launched a campaign to systematically update inheritance based land records (mutation).

Rather than requiring vulnerable families to navigate lengthy administrative procedures, officials carried out the process at the village level and facilitated the transfer of ownership rights.

“We decided that citizens should not have to navigate complex procedures during a period of grief. Instead of waiting for applications, the administration proactively identified deceased landowners by integrating death registration data with revenue records.

Our field teams reached out to families under citizen-centric governance, verified legal heirs, completed the required formalities, and updated land records in accordance with due process,” Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara told this newspaper.

Through the campaign, more than 8,200 families have received legal recognition of their inheritance rights without having to repeatedly visit government offices.