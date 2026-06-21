Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon police empowers youth through education , community development with ‘Pahal’

RAIPUR: Moving beyond traditional policing, the Rajnandgaon Police's “Pahal” initiative in Chhattisgarh is earning recognition for its focus on long-term social transformation, education and youth empowerment.



Spearheaded by the Rajnandgaon district police chief Ankita Sharma IPS, the initiative is rooted in an understanding of the challenges faced by students from slums, Atal Awas colonies and economically weaker neighbourhoods. Many aspirants preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, PSC, Vyapam and police recruitment often struggle to study in overcrowded one-room homes, where domestic conflicts and substance abuse can disrupt their education.

To address this, the Rajnandgaon Police converted barracks previously used by the District Reserve Force (DRF) into modern "Pahal reading rooms". These facilities provide students with a safe and quiet environment for study.

"The strong response demonstrates that even in areas facing social and crime-related challenges, young people possess remarkable aspirations and a desire to build a better future,” said Ankita Sharma IPS.

The initiative seeks to encourage students by promoting education and public service as pathways to success, while nurturing future community leaders.

Pahal also combines environmental conservation with public safety through the "Crime-Free Village" campaign. As part of the initiative, trees are being planted at Police Lines and police stations in honour of 164 villages that remained crime-free during 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The programme has also recognised 111 Good Samaritans who helped save lives in road accidents in 2025. Those honoured include petrol pump operators, e-rickshaw drivers, dhaba owners, mechanics and street vendors, who are often among the first responders at accident sites, Sharma said.

To support the academic success of underprivileged students, Pahal has also introduced free daily coaching classes at the police lines, conducted by newly recruited sub-inspectors and subject experts.