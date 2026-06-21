Congress seeks fundamental right status for voting, says it can protect democracy

The Congress on Sunday pushed for making the right to vote a fundamental right, arguing that such a move would provide stronger safeguards against voter suppression and arbitrary disqualifications that have occurred in different states in "astronomical numbers" under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the "blatantly partisan functioning" of the Election Commission of India, which he alleged was "working at the behest" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had been "brutally exposed". He said it was now time to elevate the right to vote as a fundamental right, giving it the highest level of judicial review and protection.

Ramesh referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling in which a two-judge bench declared the right to walk on a footpath as a fundamental right under the Constitution. He questioned why the right to vote, which he described as crucial for democracy, should not receive similar recognition.

The Congress leader recalled that the Constituent Assembly had formed an Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities and Tribal and Excluded Areas under the chairmanship of Sardar Patel. During its meeting on April 21-22, 1947, the committee saw an extensive discussion on whether the right to vote should be made a fundamental right.