Congress shifts to damage control, vows alliance unity after Jharkhand Rajya Sabha setback

RANCHI: Three days after a bitter blame game erupted within Jharkhand’s ruling alliance over the Rajya Sabha election outcome, the Congress appeared to shift into damage control mode, stressing coalition unity and urging its allies to exercise restraint.

At a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Ranchi on Saturday, attended by three ministers and 12 MLAs, the party appeared determined to put the controversy behind it and bring the issue to a close.

Party leaders sought to soften the sharp exchanges that followed the unexpected defeat of Congress-backed Rajya Sabha candidate Pranav Jha.

Senior Congress leaders and ministers, who had earlier targeted alliance partners with strong criticism, now underscored the importance of maintaining Mahagathbandhan unity and preventing the BJP from capitalising on internal rifts.

“Congress is ready to drink poison, but the alliance will not break,” said Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the allegations levelled by the BJP and the RJD against the party’s state in charge, K Raju, and its MLAs regarding the Rajya Sabha election result were baseless and unfortunate.

Kamlesh asserted that the Congress Legislature Party voted in favour of the Mahagathbandhan backed candidate with complete unity, discipline and commitment.

“The party’s top leadership is in dialogue with the leadership of our alliance partners, and the situation is being closely analysed,” he said. “Therefore, we expect our allies to refrain from engaging in public accusations and counter accusations.”