Devbhoomi awakens: Thousands greet dawn at The Sunday Standard-Event Xpress' 'Yoga for All'

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand reaffirmed its identity as the birthplace of yoga on Sunday as thousands gathered in the state capital for a mass yoga session hosted by The Sunday Standard and Event Xpress.
The leadership hailing the ancient practice as the key to a healthier nation.
Forest, Health and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal said the initiative taken by the Sunday Standard to keep the country healthy through yoga was “unparalleled”.
Speaking at the ‘Yoga for All’ event organised by The Sunday Standard and Event Xpress at Officers Club Auditorium, Yamuna Colony, Uniyal said choosing Devbhoomi to spread the message of International Yoga Day to the world was itself a moment of pride.
“This is the land of sages and the land of yoga,” Uniyal told the large gathering of participants who turned up before dawn on Sunday. “By joining today as participants of International Yoga Day, you have registered your presence for building a Viksit Bharat. That makes your contribution even more significant.”
The 12th International Yoga Day, celebrated globally on Sunday, carried the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. The theme underscores yoga not just as a tool for current wellness, but as the simplest and most effective way to keep the body active, mind calm and life balanced in advancing years.
Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla addressed participants from across age groups and said 170 countries were marking World Yoga Day on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. “The awakening among citizens to practice yoga has triggered a revolution across India,” Chawla said.
“Today’s participation in Dehradun shows how deeply the message has taken root, even in the land where yoga was born.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national event in Kolkata on Sunday, joining citizens to mark the global wellness event focused on healthy living.
The Dehradun session was organized by The Event Xpress and Sunday Standard as part of the nationwide series.
Senior yoga instructor and coach Anu Rathi of Divya Yog and Medical Foundation led participants through the Common Yoga Protocol. She began with prayer, sankalp and micro-exercises before guiding attendees through Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Setubandhasana, Pawanmuktasana and Shavasana.
Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, Rathi told practitioners: “Lord Krishna says, ‘Yogah karmasu kaushalam’— performing actions with skill and equanimity is yoga. And ‘Samatvam yoga uchyate’ inspires us to maintain mental balance in every situation.”
She added that ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ reminds citizens that the practice is not limited to youth. It is a lifelong companion for physical vitality and emotional stability.
The event saw participation from a wide range of sponsors including Kailash, PCJ, Vi-John, SRM Institute, NTPC, IFFCO, GIVA Agro, Keen Sighted, Quantum, Kiyasa, Clear Cut, Irrigation Department, Paras Yoga Mat, Rohan Motors, River Woods, Decathlon, IHM, UJVNL, LIC Dehradun, UTI Asset Management and others.