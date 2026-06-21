Devbhoomi awakens: Thousands greet dawn at The Sunday Standard-Event Xpress' 'Yoga for All'

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand reaffirmed its identity as the birthplace of yoga on Sunday as thousands gathered in the state capital for a mass yoga session hosted by The Sunday Standard and Event Xpress.

The leadership hailing the ancient practice as the key to a healthier nation.

Forest, Health and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal said the initiative taken by the Sunday Standard to keep the country healthy through yoga was “unparalleled”.

Speaking at the ‘Yoga for All’ event organised by The Sunday Standard and Event Xpress at Officers Club Auditorium, Yamuna Colony, Uniyal said choosing Devbhoomi to spread the message of International Yoga Day to the world was itself a moment of pride.

“This is the land of sages and the land of yoga,” Uniyal told the large gathering of participants who turned up before dawn on Sunday. “By joining today as participants of International Yoga Day, you have registered your presence for building a Viksit Bharat. That makes your contribution even more significant.”

The 12th International Yoga Day, celebrated globally on Sunday, carried the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. The theme underscores yoga not just as a tool for current wellness, but as the simplest and most effective way to keep the body active, mind calm and life balanced in advancing years.