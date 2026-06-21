Haryana to include yoga in classes 3-9 curriculum, make it mandatory in recruitment exams

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that yoga will be included in the curricula of classes 3-9 from the next academic session, and it will also be a mandatory component of the state government recruitment examinations.

He further said yogasanas will be included as a sports discipline in the state government's policy.

Saini was addressing a state-level event in Panchkula on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga will be included in the curriculum for all classes from class 3 to 9 in the upcoming academic session," Saini said, adding that this will foster physical, mental and emotional development of the students.

He said yoga has already been included in the class 8 curriculum for the current academic session.

"Questions related to yoga will be made a mandatory component of all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission. For this, necessary amendments will be made in the examination policy," Saini announced.

The chief minister further urged people to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.