NEET paper leak protest enters second day as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continues Jantar Mantar sit-in

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and his supporters continued their overnight sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The protest entered its second day as Dipke appealed to people to join the demonstration and urged NEET re-exam candidates to participate after completing their examination.

"We are holding the fort but without your support this movement won't be successful," Dipke said while asking people to reach Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The protest continued despite the Delhi Police informing organisers that the permission granted for the gathering had ended at 5 pm on Saturday and asking protesters to vacate the site.

Dipke requested the police to allot another location for the demonstration, but said the protesters would continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar until then.