Nihang Sikhs occupy Gurdwara rooftop in Uttarakhand, seek release of members held after Karnaprayag clash

DEHRADUN: A group of Nihang Sikhs has allegedly occupied the rooftop of a gurdwara in Nagrasu, Rudraprayag, for over 24 hours, demanding the release of three members arrested after a clash with local traders in Karnaprayag on June 16.

Speaking to the media, Gurdwara manager Beant Singh said the men were not affiliated with any registered Sikh organisation. “Real Nihang Sikhs are part of organised, registered institutions. These people have spread fear among devotees and locals." He also alleged that the group damaged the solar power system, cut the water supply and used abusive language during phone conversations.

According to officials, an elderly devotee was allegedly confined inside the premises, while a young sevadar was later released. Police and ITBP personnel have been deployed at the site, with District Magistrate Vishal Mishra and SP Neeharika Tomar monitoring the situation.

“SP Tomar spoke to those on the roof over phone and urged them to step down. But they are firm on their demands," Beant Singh said.

Security has been tightened around the gurdwara and nearby areas to prevent any escalation.

The district has remained on alert since the June 16 Karnaprayag clash. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in Karnaprayag till June 27 following calls by some groups for a protest march.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli said,"Preliminary findings suggest the dispute stemmed from emotional reactions and differences between two parties, not a religious issue. The government will not let the atmosphere of communal harmony be disturbed at any cost."

Garhwal IG has been directed to conduct a fair and transparent probe. Eyewitnesses said the men on the roof were in traditional attire and carrying religious weapons.

Administration officials maintain the situation is under control with no reports of violence or casualties. “We are keeping constant watch and agencies are on alert,” an official said.