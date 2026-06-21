Over 80 vacancies in Central Administrative Tribunal to be filled up soon

NEW DELHI: The Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has initiated the process to fill vacant and anticipated vacancies across its benches located in various states throughout the country.

The posts, which are currently vacant or expected to become vacant in several categories, will initially be filled on a deputation basis for a period of three years.

The tenure may be extended or curtailed depending upon administrative requirements. Applications have been invited from serving government employees.

In a circular recently issued by Preeti Singh, Principal Registrar, Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, it has been stated that the number of vacancies may increase or decrease during the final recruitment process.

At present, 82 posts are vacant across various CAT benches in the country, including five posts of Joint Registrar and seven posts of Deputy Registrar, as well as vacancies in several other categories.

Vacancies are also likely to arise in the Cuttack, Guwahati, Jammu, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Kolkata and Srinagar Benches of the Tribunal, or in any other Bench where vacancies may exist at the time of final selection.

For the post of Joint Registrar, officers possessing a degree in Law and holding analogous posts under the Central Government, State Government or High Court, as well as judicial officers with a minimum of eight years of regular service, are eligible to apply.