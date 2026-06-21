Owaisi urges Amit Shah to halt 'targeted' demolition of mosques in Rajasthan border districts

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and stop the "discriminatory and targeted" demolition of mosques, dargahs and other Muslim religious structures in Rajasthan's border districts.

The Hyderabad MP said he had spoken to AIMIM's Bikaner district president, Shafi Jameel Qasmi, who informed him that four mosques in Bikaner and nine mosques and dargahs in Phalodi, Jaisalmer and Barmer have already been demolished.

In a post on X, Owaisi alleged that the authorities were selectively targeting Muslim places of worship and warned that many more religious sites could face similar action.

"Notices have also reportedly been issued to hundreds of other religious sites. These demolitions are being justified on national security grounds. However, none of the people in these areas have ever been involved in any such activities. Only Muslim places of worship are being targeted."