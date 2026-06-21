Parliament panel to examine India’s economic outlook amid global uncertainties

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance has decided to examine India’s evolving economic conditions amid global uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts, tariff concerns and their possible impact on domestic growth.

The panel has added ‘Evolving Economic Conditions in the Country’ as an additional subject for detailed examination during 2025-26, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

Parliamentary committees usually select their subjects soon after they are constituted but can take up additional issues later in view of changing circumstances.

The committee’s move comes as India navigates challenges arising from global conflicts, supply chain disruptions, trade uncertainties and fluctuations in commodity prices while attempting to sustain high economic growth.

India’s economy is estimated to have grown at 7.7 per cent in 2025-26 (April-March), with a 7.8 per cent expansion recorded in the January-March quarter. GDP growth stood at 7.1 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected GDP growth to slow to 6.6 per cent in the current fiscal year, citing risks from global developments, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which could push up the cost of fuel and fertilisers. India is a net importer of both crude oil and fertiliser.

The committee is expected to seek inputs from the Finance Ministry, RBI, economists and other stakeholders before preparing a report containing its observations and recommendations.

The review is likely to examine a wide range of issues, including economic growth, inflation, employment, investment trends, fiscal management, banking sector developments, trade and the impact of international developments on the Indian economy.

For 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, has selected subjects covering various ministries, including Finance, Corporate Affairs, Planning (NITI Aayog) and Statistics.

(With inputs from PTI)