PM Modi commissions three indigenous naval vessels in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval vessels — INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray — at the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, highlighting India's push for maritime strength and defence self-reliance under the Make in India initiative.

Addressing the ceremony, Modi said maritime power would play a defining role in shaping the global balance of power in the coming decades. "Nobody can ignore the importance of maritime power. No nation can become a great power without it. Oceans are linked to security, prosperity and development,” he said.

Referring to India's growing indigenous defence capabilities, Modi said, "When we presented INS Vikrant to the nation, we announced India’s self-sufficiency in maritime power to the world. Today, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray add speed to that journey."

Stressing the need for self-reliance in defence production, he said, "India no longer wants to be a buyer in the international defence sector. India wants to be a manufacturer. The day we become a manufacturer, we will also be the decider."

He said more than 40 naval ships have been produced in recent years, while 45 naval platforms are currently under construction.