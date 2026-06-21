PM Modi joins thousands in Kolkata for International Day of Yoga, urges daily practice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted yoga’s role in improving personal health and promoting global harmony, saying the practice can help create a more balanced way of life.

Addressing thousands of participants at the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Red Road in central Kolkata, Modi said yoga teaches individuals how to maintain balance in their daily lives and should be embraced across all age groups.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, the Prime Minister said a balanced lifestyle involving work, food and sleep is essential to overcoming suffering, and yoga can guide people towards achieving that balance.

"That balance is yoga's basic crucible, just as it is the crucible of our lives," Modi said.

"Most people are struggling to maintain that balance in their modern lifestyle. Yoga teaches us the art of living in a balanced manner; it teaches us dos and don'ts. When we learn to operate our bodies in the right manner, health becomes a habit," he added.